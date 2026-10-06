Emin Amrullayev meets DCO delegation led by Deemah Al Yahya
Foreign policy
- 06 October, 2026
- 21:20
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Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has met with a delegation led by Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).
According to Report, citing the ministry, the meeting focused on prospects for cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Education and the DCO in areas of mutual interest.
The sides also exchanged views on digital transformation in education, the development of innovation and the startup ecosystem, as well as possible joint initiatives involving SABAH.city.
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