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    Azerbaijan defeats Gibraltar in final match of U21 European Championship qualifiers

    Football
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 20:38
    Azerbaijan defeats Gibraltar in final match of U21 European Championship qualifiers

    The Azerbaijan U21 national football team has played its final match of the European Championship qualifying campaign, Report informs.

    The team, led by head coach Rashad Eyyubov, faced Gibraltar in Baku.

    The Group B match, held at the Bank Respublika Arena, ended in a 3–0 victory for the Azerbaijani side.

    Nihad Ahmadzada opened the scoring in the 8th minute, while Agadadash Salyanskiy netted a brace in the 43rd and 51st minutes.

    The Azerbaijan U21 team finished fifth in the six-team group with 10 points.

    Azerbaijan's football team U21 European Championship
    Azərbaycanın U-21 millisi seçmə mərhələnin son oyununda Cəbəllütariqi məğlub edib
    Азербайджан обыграл Гибралтар в последнем матче отборочного этапа ЧЕ по футболу U-21
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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