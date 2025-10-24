Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Turkic states consistently support one another across various platforms

    Business
    24 October, 2025
    • 13:06
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Turkic states consistently support one another across various platforms

    Turkic states consistently support each other through bilateral and multilateral platforms, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, said at the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), organized by the Ministry of Economy in Baku.

    The minister emphasized that shared Turkic identity, cultural traditions, and moral values, as well as mutual trust and friendly relations among national leaders, form a strong foundation for deepening cooperation within the OTS framework.

    "The support of Turkic states for the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, and their efforts in rebuilding education and social infrastructure, reflect our fraternal solidarity and shared values. At the same time, the social projects and cultural initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan in the Turkic states serve to strengthen friendship, mutual trust, and unity in the Turkic world among the brotherly countries," Jabbarov said.

    He added that hosting the 12th OTS Summit in Gabala and Azerbaijan that assumed the chairmanship of the organization for one year was a significant milestone:

    "We believe that during our chairmanship, substantial progress will be made in enhancing mutual cooperation. The adopted Gabala Declaration specifically highlights the promotion of artificial intelligence, green, and digital technologies within member states' industrial strategies. This marks an important direction for the Turkic states' transition toward innovation-driven economic development in the coming years."

    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Türk dövlətləri müxtəlif platformalarda daim bir-birilərini dəstəkləyirlər"
    Министр: Тюркские государства всегда поддерживают друг друга на различных платформах

