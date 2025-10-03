Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan sees increase in competitiveness

    Business
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 10:53
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan sees increase in competitiveness

    Azerbaijan is witnessing technological modernization and growing competitiveness in its economy, said Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to the minister, this progress is creating a more favorable environment for both local and foreign investors, while also boosting regional development opportunities.

    "Competition is the driving force of a market economy. From an economic perspective, demand and supply are properly shaped only when there is competition. Innovation and productivity are only possible in a healthy competitive environment," Jabbarov noted.

    He added that enhancing competitiveness, adopting new technologies, and boosting international reputation are playing a significant role in the country's economic progress.

    "The agreements signed in the United States on August 8 and the processes that followed have further increased Azerbaijan's economic appeal, also bearing strategic importance for the wider region," Jabbarov emphasized.

    Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov favorable environment market economy local investors foreign investors
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Azərbaycanda rəqabət qabiliyyətinin yüksəlməsi müşahidə olunur"
    Микаил Джаббаров: В Азербайджане наблюдается повышение конкурентоспособности

    Latest News

    11:35

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity Day

    Foreign policy
    11:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss future financial partnership opportunities

    Finance
    11:20

    Economy minister: Non-oil sector to reach 70% of Azerbaijan's GDP this year

    Business
    11:11

    Mirzoyan: Construction of railway infrastructure under TRIPP project may take more than 2 years

    Region
    11:05

    Fikret Yusifov: Sharp increase in Armenia's foreign trade linked to sanctions against Russia

    Business
    11:04

    Treason defendant: French envoys 'saw us as intelligence source', not allies

    Incident
    10:59

    Large fire erupts at Los Angeles-area Chevron refinery in El Segundo

    Other countries
    10:53

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan sees increase in competitiveness

    Business
    10:44

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.10.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed