Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Joint Committee on Economic Affairs of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey to be held in March of this year.

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said it to the journalists.

According to him, the meeting will be held in Iran at the ministerial level: "The leaders of the three countries always intended to evolve triangular relationship among Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey. We hold meetings at the level of Foreign Ministers, but now this meeting will take place at the level of the Ministers of Economy. This meeting will further develop the economic relations. "

In addition, the Ambassador noted that the exact date and place of the meeting were not determined.

M.P.Aayeen added that Iran-Azerbaijan intergovernmental meeting will be held in Tabriz in this summer.