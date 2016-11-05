Main highway in Serbia constructed by Azerbaijan will be inaugurated

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev will visit Serbia on November 7.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy, the delegation will participate in the inauguration of Ljig- Boljkovci, Boljkovci- Takovo and Takovo- Preljina sections of Serbia’s main highway, whose construction was funded under a loan agreement signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia. Azerbaijani company Azvirt Ltd. is the main contractor of the project.

The visit will also see Mustafayev meet with several Serbian officials to discuss the ways of developing relations between the two countries.