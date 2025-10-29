KOBIA: SMEs can participate in Azerbaijan's green energy value chain

The SME sector has the potential to make a significant contribution to the implementation of Azerbaijan's green energy strategy, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, said at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 held in Baku, Report informs.

Mammadov noted that SMEs can be involved in various segments of the green energy value chain-from production and logistics to the manufacturing of green energy technologies: "The improvement of the legislative framework in the electricity sector, the existence of mechanisms to support active consumers, and Azerbaijan's goal of becoming a green energy exporter create broad opportunities for utilizing SME potential in small-scale renewable energy projects."

According to Mammadov, the SME sector plays a vital role in the transformation toward a green economy and green energy: "Considering that 99.7% of businesses operating in our country are SMEs, employing over 400,000 people, the importance of this sector becomes evident. SMEs can both increase their own use of green and efficient energy and promote such practices among their workforce."