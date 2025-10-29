Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    KOBIA: SMEs can participate in Azerbaijan's green energy value chain

    Business
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 14:49
    KOBIA: SMEs can participate in Azerbaijan's green energy value chain

    The SME sector has the potential to make a significant contribution to the implementation of Azerbaijan's green energy strategy, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, said at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 held in Baku, Report informs.

    Mammadov noted that SMEs can be involved in various segments of the green energy value chain-from production and logistics to the manufacturing of green energy technologies: "The improvement of the legislative framework in the electricity sector, the existence of mechanisms to support active consumers, and Azerbaijan's goal of becoming a green energy exporter create broad opportunities for utilizing SME potential in small-scale renewable energy projects."

    According to Mammadov, the SME sector plays a vital role in the transformation toward a green economy and green energy: "Considering that 99.7% of businesses operating in our country are SMEs, employing over 400,000 people, the importance of this sector becomes evident. SMEs can both increase their own use of green and efficient energy and promote such practices among their workforce."

    Orkhan Mammadov KOBIA Azerbaijan green energy SMEs Caspian Energy Forum
    Orxan Məmmədov: "Azərbaycanda "yaşıl enerji" üzrə dəyər zəncirində KOB-lar iştirak edə bilər"
    Орхан Мамедов: МСБ могут участвовать в цепочке создания стоимости "зеленой энергии"

    Latest News

    15:52
    Photo

    Angela Makeeva: Azerbaijan to continue to assist in restoration of Irpin

    Region
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    15:45
    Photo

    SOFAZ evaluates new investment opportunities

    Finance
    15:33

    Lord: UK may help transform Middle Corridor into modern economic artery - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Ammayev: Natural gas to have key role in Azerbaijan's energy transition

    Energy
    15:22

    EBRD to provide $100M to Azerbaijan for green economy program

    Finance
    15:08

    Nine injured including kids as Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson

    Other
    15:06

    Javid Abdullayev: Energy pricing should be attractive to investors

    Energy
    15:05

    Bayramov, Albusaidi discuss upcoming OIC summit in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed