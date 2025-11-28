KOBIA: 170 million new jobs to be created worldwide by 2030

By 2030, 170 million new jobs will be created as a result of new global macro-trends, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, said at the Future Professions Summit.

Report quotes him as saying the level of professional training of personnel is important in terms of economies being prepared for future challenges: "According to the World Economic Forum report, 170 million new jobs will be created by 2030 as a result of new global macro-trends. During this period, the global labor market will undergo significant changes against the background of technological development, green transition, economic and demographic changes. The mentioned trends will also lead to the loss of 92 million jobs."

He noted that under the influence of generative artificial intelligence technologies, nearly 40% of the workforce's basic knowledge and skills is expected to undergo changes by 2030.