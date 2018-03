Japan's electronics manufacturer enters Azerbaijani market

2 August, 2017 09:48

© Report Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has registered "Fujitsu Azerbaijan" LLC. Report informs citing the ministry, legal address of the company is apartment 35, house 15B, Basti Bagirova Street, Yasamal District, Baku city, authorized capital is 2,000 AZN, legal representative Turkish citizen Üstün Selahattin. Notably, Fujitsu is Japanese electronics manufacturer.