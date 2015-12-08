 Top
    Iran to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran joint intergovernmental economic commission

    Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry, Co-chair of the Joint Economic Commission Shahin Mustafayev will pay a visit to Iran

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran joint intergovernmental economic commission will be held in Tehran.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry, Co-chair of the Joint Economic Commission Shahin Mustafayev will pay a visit to Iran.

    The Azerbaijani businessmen with Iranian counterparts will attend the business forum. During the forum, they will discuss further boosting trade relations between the two countries.

