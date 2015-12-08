Iran to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran joint intergovernmental economic commission

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran joint intergovernmental economic commission will be held in Tehran.
Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry, Co-chair of the Joint Economic Commission Shahin Mustafayev will pay a visit to Iran.
The Azerbaijani businessmen with Iranian counterparts will attend the business forum. During the forum, they will discuss further boosting trade relations between the two countries.
Aynur ƏliyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook