Imports of tobacco decreased by 16.5%

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June, Azerbaijan imported tobacco and tobacco products in the amount of 153 897.14 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, this is less by 30 557.27 thousand USD, or 16.57% than in 2014 year. As a result, the import of tobacco and tobacco products accounted to 3.28% of the total imports in the first half of 2015.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes in the amount of 3 328.53 thousand USD, which is less by 3 007.64 thousand USD, or 47.47% in comparison with the same period of last year. Export of tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes totaled 0.06% of total imports in 2015.