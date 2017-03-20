Import of food products to Azerbaijan grew by 27%

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February current year, food products of 178 978 710 USD imported to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, 26.72% growth was recorded in import of food products.

During the reporting period, meat import increased by 67.8% and amounted to 6 025 190 USD, milk by over 2-fold making 1 354 130 USD, butter and other butter made from milk by 36.7% making 8 483 810 USD, tea by 25.53% making 6 523 090 USD, wheat by 51.64% and made 23 609 650 USD, sugar import increased by 2.9-fold and reached 25 818 860. During this period, decline was recorded in import of fruits and vegetables. Thus, import of fruits and vegetables decreased by 9.21% in annual comparison and amounted to 25 169 590 USD during the first two months of 2017.

Notably, specific weight of food products in the total imports increased from last year's 14.48% to 18.41%.