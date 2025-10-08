Import duties on protective footwear adjusted in Azerbaijan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the "Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, Import and Export Customs Duty Rates," originally approved on November 17, 2017.

According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a new decision to this effect.

Under the revised regulation, the import duty for one pair of various types of protective footwear will be set at $9 until June 30, 2026.

Additionally, until the end of 2030, the import duty for one ton of semi-finished products made of iron or non-alloy steel will be 15% of their value, but not less than $200. Previously, the rate ranged from 5% to 15%.

The decision will come into force 30 days after its publication.