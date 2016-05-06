Import and sale of some products exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ A new draft law on amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Report informs according to the new changes, import and sale of certain products were exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan.

Thus, import and sale of breeding cattle, seeds and seedlings, the import of mineral fertilizers and pesticides, the import and sale of laboratory equipment and machines for cultivation, cleansing, sorting and grading seed, grain and bean imports of veterinary products for the prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of farm animals and birds, plants, machinery, equipment and technology for agricultural purposes for irrigation and other purposes, have been exempted from VAT.

The second change is related to the applicable tax rates in relation to agricultural land plots which are not used for agricultural purposes.

Thus, according to the amendment, land not used for agricultural purposes, without good reason, the tax rate increased and applicable tax rates for 100 square meters is 10 AZN.