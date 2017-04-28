 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hungarian Ambassador praises Shopping Festival in Baku

    Imre Laslotski: A large number of tourists come from Hungary to Azerbaijan each year

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski appreciates the Shopping Festival held in Baku.

    Report informs, Hungarian ambassador told the festival’s official website www.bakushopfest.com.

    According to him, the event is organized well and is colorful, fun, with an interesting program.

    At the same time, the diplomat complained that due to the busy schedule he could not take part in the shopping festival. However, he noted that from Hungary to Azerbaijan every year come a large number of tourists who attend various events, including this festival.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi