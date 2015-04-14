​Head of Commerce Chamber of Mazandaran: We are ready to provide Azerbaijani investors with all conditions

Sari. 14 April. REPORT.AZ / "We are not satisfied by the indicators of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran". According to the Report journalist sent to Mazandaran, this was stated by the Head of the Commerce Chamber of Mazandaran Abdullah Muhajir.

The head of the Chamber said that such visits of journalists have a positive impact on bilateral relations. He emphasized that the existing historical ties between the two countries would form the basis for the development of the potential of bilateral cooperation.

Mr. Muhadzhir noted that different kinds of tourism, agriculture and other areas may be developed in Mazandaran: "We are ready to provide Azerbaijani investors will all conditions. Despite the fact that geographically we are very close, our economic relations are not developed well. For example, in 2014, imports from Azerbaijan amounted to 3,650 USD. Mazandaran's exports to Azerbaijan made up to 33 million USD. Basically they exported fish products, fruits and cement. We are not satisfied by the indicators of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, we intend to develop cooperation."