German investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $900 million over 30 years

As of October 1, a total of 199 German companies are operating in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Financing Conference 2025.

"In recent years, Azerbaijan and Germany have built strong economic ties. Our legal framework today covers nearly 80 agreements. We are currently implementing a joint roadmap focused on regular business dialogue, joint participation in international affairs, and structured knowledge exchange across priority sectors," Bashirli said.

The deputy minister noted that business relations between the two countries are significant and continue to grow.

"From 1995 to 2024, the volume of German investments exceeded $900 million, of which nearly 94% were directed to the non-oil sector. During the same period, Azerbaijani investments in Germany surpassed $600 million. The trade turnover between our countries from January to August of this year exceeded $1 billion, making Germany one of Azerbaijan's top five trading partners," Bashirli emphasized.