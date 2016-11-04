 Top
    France interested in diversifying investments in Azerbaijan

    In 2015, volume of exports from Azerbaijan to France was about over 7-fold than import

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, France has exported goods of 180 mln EUR to Azerbaijan. Import from Azerbaijan mainly accounted for energy products and made 1.2 bln EUR.

    Report informs, Adviser to the French Embassy to Azerbaijan for Economic Affairs, Herve Sarinelli said at a press conference, dedicated to the presentation ceremony of business opportunities of France.

    In turn, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, Aurelia Bouchez noted that currently, about 40 French companies operate in Azerbaijan. According to her, these companies are mainly engaged in energy, environment and transport sectors: "We intend French companies to act not only in the field of energy in Azerbaijan, but also in other areas. I think this meets interests of Azerbaijan in terms of diversification of the economy". 

