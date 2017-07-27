First meeting of working group on Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade cooperation held

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of the working group on Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade cooperation was held at the Economy Ministry on July 27. The meeting chaired by Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev and Pakistan's Trade Secretary Mohammad Yunus Dagha, discussed the current state of relations in various fields of economy, especially expansion opportunities of trade relations.

Report was informed in the ministry, it was highlighted during the meeting that there was great potential for the development of economic cooperation, and the significance of Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties was emphasized.

The next meeting of the working group on Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade cooperation is planned to be held in Pakistan.

At the end of the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Pakistan's Trade Development Institution. In accordance with the memorandum, the sides will encourage the participation of their businessmen and business circles in exhibitions and business-oriented events and promote the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.