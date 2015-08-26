 Top
    FedEx Entertainment closes its office in Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Creditors were informed about it

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ "FedEx Entertainment LLC" , the  representation of US "FedEx Entertainment" company in Azerbaijan,  closed down. Report informs, creditors were informed about it.

    Report was told in representative office of "FedEx Express" in Azerbaijan a closed company has nothing to do with representation of "FedEx Express" in Azerbaijan. Representative office of "FedEx Express" in Azerbaijan carries out its normal business activities and there is not any problem with it.

    "FedEx Express" representation in Azerbaijan located in Baku, H.Aslanov Str. 107A.

    The news of the cancellation of "FedEx Entertainment LLC" was published  by "Vergilər" (Taxes) newspaper.

