 Top
    Close photo mode

    Certificates of origin for goods will be given within two hours in Azerbaijan

    This decision was taken at the board meeting of the Ministry of Economy

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Center of Expertise of food products" of the Ministry of Economy will carry out the examination of goods to determine the country of origin within two (2) hours of receipt of the application.

    Report informs referring to the Center, the decision was taken at the last board meeting of the Ministry of Economy on February 6.

    According to the decision, in order to simplify export procedures, certificate of origin for exports to businesses will be issued in a single day.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi