Certificates of origin for goods will be given within two hours in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Center of Expertise of food products" of the Ministry of Economy will carry out the examination of goods to determine the country of origin within two (2) hours of receipt of the application.

Report informs referring to the Center, the decision was taken at the last board meeting of the Ministry of Economy on February 6.

According to the decision, in order to simplify export procedures, certificate of origin for exports to businesses will be issued in a single day.