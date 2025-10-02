Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Elon Musk becomes first person with $500B fortune — Forbes

    Business
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:23
    Elon Musk becomes first person with $500B fortune — Forbes

    American entrepreneur Elon Musk has become the first person whose fortune reached $500 billion, Forbes magazine noted, Report informs.

    The net worth of Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, the owner of the social network X, and the neurotechnology company Neuralink, reached $500 billion at 3:30 p.m. US East Coast time (7:30 p.m. GMT), the publication said. By 8:15 p.m. GMT, Musk"s fortune had increased to $500.5 billion, Forbes added.

    The magazine attributes Musk's rise in wealth to his decision to step down from his role as head of the US government's efficiency agency and focus on business.

    Musk tops the Forbes billionaires list. He is followed by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison ($351.6 billion), Meta Corporation co-founder Mark Zuckerberg ($246.1 billion), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($233.2 billion), and Google co-founder Larry Page ($204.6 billion).

    The previous record also belongs to Musk, as he became the first person whose fortune exceeded $400 billion in December last year.

    Elon Musk Forbes Jeff Bezos
    Mask tarixdə sərvəti 500 milyard dollara çatan ilk insan olub
    Маск стал первым человеком с состоянием $500 млрд

    Latest News

    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    12:03

    President of Azerbaijan meets with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed