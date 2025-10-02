Elon Musk becomes first person with $500B fortune — Forbes

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has become the first person whose fortune reached $500 billion, Forbes magazine noted, Report informs.

The net worth of Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, the owner of the social network X, and the neurotechnology company Neuralink, reached $500 billion at 3:30 p.m. US East Coast time (7:30 p.m. GMT), the publication said. By 8:15 p.m. GMT, Musk"s fortune had increased to $500.5 billion, Forbes added.

The magazine attributes Musk's rise in wealth to his decision to step down from his role as head of the US government's efficiency agency and focus on business.

Musk tops the Forbes billionaires list. He is followed by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison ($351.6 billion), Meta Corporation co-founder Mark Zuckerberg ($246.1 billion), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($233.2 billion), and Google co-founder Larry Page ($204.6 billion).

The previous record also belongs to Musk, as he became the first person whose fortune exceeded $400 billion in December last year.