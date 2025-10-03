Economy minister: Non-oil sector to reach 70% of Azerbaijan's GDP this year
Business
- 03 October, 2025
- 11:20
The share of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector in GDP is expected to reach 70% in 2025, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.
For reference, in 2024, Azerbaijan's total GDP amounted to 126.3 billion manats ($74.29 billion), with 67.85% - or 85.7 billion manats ($50.4 billion) - coming from the non-oil and gas sector.
Jabbarov noted that the competitiveness of domestically produced goods and services is steadily increasing.
"The main driving force of the economy is the non-oil and gas sector. From 2021 to 2024, this area recorded an average growth of 6.7%. That's a good indicator, but we are always aiming for even higher growth rates," he added.
