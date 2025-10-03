Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Economy minister: Non-oil sector to reach 70% of Azerbaijan's GDP this year

    Business
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 11:20
    Economy minister: Non-oil sector to reach 70% of Azerbaijan's GDP this year

    The share of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector in GDP is expected to reach 70% in 2025, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    For reference, in 2024, Azerbaijan's total GDP amounted to 126.3 billion manats ($74.29 billion), with 67.85% - or 85.7 billion manats ($50.4 billion) - coming from the non-oil and gas sector.

    Jabbarov noted that the competitiveness of domestically produced goods and services is steadily increasing.

    "The main driving force of the economy is the non-oil and gas sector. From 2021 to 2024, this area recorded an average growth of 6.7%. That's a good indicator, but we are always aiming for even higher growth rates," he added.

    GDP Mikayil Jabbarov domestically produced goods Azerbaijan non-oil and gas sector
    İqtisadiyyat naziri: "Qeyri-neft-qaz sektorunun ÜDM-də payı 70 %-ə çatacaq"

    Latest News

    11:35

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity Day

    Foreign policy
    11:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss future financial partnership opportunities

    Finance
    11:20

    Economy minister: Non-oil sector to reach 70% of Azerbaijan's GDP this year

    Business
    11:11

    Mirzoyan: Construction of railway infrastructure under TRIPP project may take more than 2 years

    Region
    11:05

    Fikret Yusifov: Sharp increase in Armenia's foreign trade linked to sanctions against Russia

    Business
    11:04

    Treason defendant: French envoys 'saw us as intelligence source', not allies

    Incident
    10:59

    Large fire erupts at Los Angeles-area Chevron refinery in El Segundo

    Other countries
    10:53

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan sees increase in competitiveness

    Business
    10:44

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.10.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed