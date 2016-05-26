Deputy Minister: The most common cases of tax evasion fixed in trade and construction

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Up to date, criminal proceedings against the 91 companies operating in the field of trade have been launched in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alekperov said: "In other aspects, their number is up to several hundreds."

According S.Alekperov, the Ministry of Taxes continues to expand the tax base, "Work is underway to find new sources for taxation. We see quite a lot of potential in this area. The most common cases of tax evasion are found in areas with a large amount of cash payments, such as trade and construction. Also work is underway to bring e-commerce to the taxation. There are multinational companies in Azerbaijan, that provide electronic services, as well as electronic exchanges. These are new areas for us."

With regard to payment of the tax debt by debtors, departing from the country, at the airport, the Deputy Minister noted that it is unrealistic and regulated by the current legislation: This is a decision taken by the court.After payment of the debt within two days, courts should take an appropriate decision."