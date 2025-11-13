Deputy minister: Azerbaijan prioritizes export growth and import substitution

Boosting the production of import-substituting and export-oriented goods remains one of Azerbaijan's main economic priorities, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees, Report informs.

According to him, ensuring food security amid ongoing global geopolitical tensions is a key focus area. "In the first nine months of 2025, primary agricultural products accounted for 29% of non-oil and gas exports, while processed agricultural goods made up 11%," he noted.

Bashirli added that 124 million manats have been allocated from the 2025 state investment program to support the agricultural sector, including reclamation and irrigation infrastructure. Under the 2026 state budget framework, agricultural expenditures are projected to increase by about 5% compared to 2025, reaching 1.2 billion manats ($705.9 million).