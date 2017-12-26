Deputy Minister: ABAD also became Azerbaijani brand like ASAN Service facility

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Inspections in the field of entrepreneurship have been suspended in Azerbaijan since 2015, and this as a result led to the opening great opportunities for entrepreneurs".

Report informs, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said at today's event on "Support for establishment of cooperation between small entrepreneurs and ABAD".

According to Mammadov, one of the problems facing entrepreneurs is the issue of obtaining licenses: "Export subsidies provided to support entrepreneurs. Thus, exporters get 3-6% concession. As well as a number of entrepreneurship subjects exempted from custom duties and taxes".

Deputy Minister noted that ABAD has also become the brand of Azerbaijan like ASAN Service.