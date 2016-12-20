Members of Azerbaijani Parliament offered extension of tax amnesty

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani MPs offered extension of the tax amnesty.

Report informs, MP Vahid Ahmadov has addressed during the discussion of the draft law "On regulation of debts of taxpayers as of January 1, 2017" at today's session of the parliament's committee.

V. Ahmadov noted that 3 month period is very short time. Deputies supported the proposal to extend this period up to 6 months.

"The issue needed to be considered is a matter of time. 3 months - January-February-March being appointed. These three months are very difficult months in financial system.First, the majority of organizations and institutions related to the state budget. Finance allocated to these organizations after March 15.Problems may arise in determining the issue of sanctions. Extension of time up to 6-months is better", the deputy said.

V. Ahmadov said that large companies with too much debt should be given some support to pay tax debts: "We are mostly interested in tax liabilities of non-government organizations and large companies. There are non-governmental organizations that have too high tax debt. In regions - 98 mln AZN and 383 mln AZN in the capital. In particular, non-state-owned companies with multiple debts need to be paid attention. They should be given some support to pay tax debts".