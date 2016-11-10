Construction of Azerbaijan-Iran pharmaceutical factory starts

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Groundbreaking ceremony for Azerbaijan-Iran pharmaceutical factory will be held in two weeks.

Report informs, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Iran in Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told reporters.

The ambassador also noted that joint construction of hospital in Azerbaijan will also be started soon: “Number of joint projects are envisaged. Implementation of these works demands time. We hope that jointly implemented projects will contribute to development of relations between the two countries”.