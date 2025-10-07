Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Christian Schindler: Azerbaijani textiles ready to conquer global markets

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 10:42
    Christian Schindler: Azerbaijani textiles ready to conquer global markets

    The Azerbaijani textile industry has all the necessary prerequisites for entering the international arena, Christian Schindler, director general of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), said during the Promoting Textile Sector Growth and Global Integration seminar in Baku, Report informs.

    According to the expert, despite its already established reputation regionally, Azerbaijani textiles possess untapped potential that could elevate the industry to a significant global player.

    "I was very pleased to return to your country. I was here many years ago, and today Baku and the entire country have changed dramatically – the progress is obvious. Azerbaijan has great potential in the textile sector. I am confident that today's seminar will be an important step toward introducing your textiles to the world. With close cooperation with the government, we will definitely achieve this," Schindler emphasized.

    Kristian Şindler: "Azərbaycan tekstili dünya bazarlarını fəth etməyə hazırdır"
    Кристиан Шиндлер: Азербайджанский текстиль готов покорить мировые рынки

