Caspian Franchise Forum 2018 opens in Baku

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the 1st Azerbaijan International Franchise Forum, Caspian Franchise Forum 2018 was opened at Fairmont Baku Hotel on March 2. It is the only business platform for buying and selling franchises in the country. Caspian

Report informs, the Forum is a new event in the calendar of Caspian Event Organisers, CEO. The purpose is to assist small and medium-sized businesses in expanding or launching new activities, whilst discussing franchising opportunities in Azerbaijan.

Caspian Franchise Forum 2018 brought together a number of foreign brands, as well as local entrepreneurs and heads of investment companies who were interested both in acquiring franchisees and searching for business partners. The forum participants demonstrated their concepts and proposals for the creation or development of franchising business, and presented franchises of their own brands in the areas such as fast food (Noon-o-Kabab, the UAE.), goods and services for children (Gulliver, Button Blue from Russia), IT technologies (REISSWOLF, Germany), clothing trade (Kanzler, Germany) and restaurant business (KillFish, Russia).

Rich programme of the forum participants includes a number of events. The forum was opened by a press conference with the participation of organisers, representatives of various participating companies and media. Executive director of the company Caspian Event Organisers - Bahruz Hidayatzade made the opening speech. As part of the forum, a workshop on the topic of “Development of Franchising in Azerbaijan” provided visitors with additional information on how to implement their business plans in Azerbaijan. Elnur Islamov, head of Azerbaijan Franchising Centre, spoke about the prospects for franchising both in the world and in our country. The forum participants, namely, Noon-o-Kabab, Kanzler, Reisswolf, Gulliver, Button Blue and KillFish also delivered speeches and presented their franchises. The forum program was then continued by bilateral meetings in which representatives of foreign companies and potential investors from Azerbaijan took part.

Despite its debut, Caspian Franchise Forum 2018 was a success and became an effective tool to analyze market demands, consult on franchising, meet franchisors and introduce new brands into the country's market.

The forum is supported by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC).