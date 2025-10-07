BTK customs digitalization discussed at trilateral meeting in Istanbul

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Expanding digitalization at border checkpoints along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway was discussed as part of efforts to enhance the route's operational efficiency, Report informs, referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    The discussions took place during the 4th meeting of the Trilateral Committee on Customs Issues between the governments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, held in Istanbul.

    The meeting was attended by delegations led by Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan; Sezai Ucarmak, Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye; and Irakli Beraia, Director General of the Revenue Service under Georgia's Ministry of Finance.

    The parties exchanged views on customs-related matters aimed at facilitating trade, expanding transit capacity, and strengthening regional economic cooperation.

    Discussions also covered the acceleration of customs procedures and transit operations, and infrastructure upgrades. The parties highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in areas such as the New Computerized Transit System (NCTS), implementation of the e-TIR procedure, Authorized Economic Operators, combating customs violations, and electronic data exchange.

    BTQ üzrə sərhəd-keçid məntəqələrində rəqəmsallaşmanın genişləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib

