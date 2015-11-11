British Company opens branch in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "London Offshore Consultants VLL" Limited Liability Company opens a branch in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the branch is located in Falez Plaza, Hasan Aliyev Street, Nasimi District of Baku city.

Branch's legal representative is a citizen of Great Britain Miles Paul Nigel.

"London Offshore Consultants" Company is a consultative and research organization on sea and engineering. The Company render services to the companies and offshore organizations operating on sea transportations.

The Company established in 1979 in London and has branches in most cities of the world.