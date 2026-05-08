Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange intends to purchase Azerbaijani cotton

The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) is expressing interest in purchasing cotton fiber produced in Azerbaijan, Yaroslav Kovalchuk, head of the BUCE's Foreign Economic Activity Department, said at the "Open Dialogue with Business" seminar held in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that the total volume of transactions involving Azerbaijani products from 2024 to April 2026 reached $1.6 million.

"In addition to vegetables, fruits, dried fruits, and nuts, we are extremely interested in cotton fiber supplies from Azerbaijan. Yesterday, we had the opportunity to meet with a number of local producers. We are convinced that Azerbaijani companies can provide serious competition to other suppliers, particularly from Central Asia, as there are quite strong manufacturers in the Azerbaijani market. I can confidently say that if Azerbaijani cotton yarn producers are accredited and participate in our auctions, they will definitely be able to find buyers in the Belarusian market," Kovalchuk added.