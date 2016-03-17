Baku will host ​Road and Traffic 2016 Exhibition in May

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Road and Traffic 2016, the 6th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition, will be held on 11-13 May at Baku Expo Center. Road&Traffic is the region’s leading trade event bringing together professionals in road and tunnel planning and construction, road safety, public transport and Intelligent transport system, Report was told in the press service of Iteca Caspian.

Road and Traffic 2016 is organised by Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group.

Azerbaijani and international companies exhibiting at Road&Traffic 2016 will present services in planning and construction of roads, bridges, and tunnels, road construction equipment and materials, road safety devices, road marking equipment, road monitors, software for planning road infrastructure, smart transport management systems, buses and much more.

Road&Traffic 2016 provides the ideal conditions for meeting directors and professionals from leading road construction companies in the region, the opportunity to share experience and assess the market, close contracts and invest in Azerbaijan’s road construction market.

Since its inception, the exhibition has received official support from the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition also receives support from the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of the Azerbaijan Republic (ASK). Road&Traffic will take place alongside TransCaspian 2016, the 15th Anniversary Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition, and CIBS 2016,the 3rd Caspian International Boat and Yacht Show.