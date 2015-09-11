 Top
    Baku to host international investment conference

    The conference will bring together legal, investment, auditing, financial and other companies

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an international investment conference InvestPro Azerbaijan on October 26, 2015. Report informs, a conference devoted to questions of international investment, financing, management and capital increase, the construction of the international structures.

    The conference will hear reports of 15 leading experts in financial markets of Azerbaijan, CIS countries, European Union and Asia.An exhibition as part of this conference will bring together more than 20 exhibitors - international banks, legal, investment, auditing, financial and other companies.

    Organizer of the event is the organization Bosco Conference.

