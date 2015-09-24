 Top
    Baku to host fair of investors

    The event is scheduled to meet technical support investors and experts with representatives of financial institutions

    Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ On October 9 in Baku planned the IV Fair of investors in order to attract foreign investors in Azerbaijan and provision of new services in the field of microfinance. The main organizer of the event is the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association.

    Report informs, the fair is expected to involve microfinance institutions, financial experts, international investors and experts of technical support sphere, non-bank credit organizations and banks, leasing companies. In addition, in the second part of the event is scheduled to meet investors and experts technical support with representatives of financial institutions.

    The Conference will be held in two languages (Azerbaijani, English), during the event there will be simultaneous translation.

