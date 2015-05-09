Baku to host Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Forum

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 15, Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Forum will be held in Baku in the framework of the visit of the delegation headed by the Minister of Trade and Industry of Saudi Arabia Tavfigom Favzanom Alrabiahi to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (Azpromo), more than 100 companies of Saudi Arabia, representing various sectors of the economy are expected to take part in the business.

The forum will take place with the support of the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the organization of the Azpromo company.