© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Preparation for the III Business Forum to be held between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU)" is underway.

Ambassador of the EU in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told Report.

According to him, the event will be held in Baku on June 5. "Organizing such business forums is important for businessmen to get to know each other more closely.Because the forum promotes business contacts. We are waiting for many guests’’.