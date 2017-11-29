Baku Olympic Stadium reduces authorized capital

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The authorized capital of the "Baku Olympic Stadium" LLC reduced from 2.441 million AZN to 1000 AZN.
Report informs, writes special edition of the Vergilər (Taxes) newspaper of the Ministry of Taxes.
