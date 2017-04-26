Baku hosts conference on Entrepreneurs Day

© Report.az

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted the Conference on Entrepreneurs Day organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation (AEC).

Report informs, order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on awarding entrepreneurs, representatives of a number of state bodies and public associations for services rendered to development of entrepreneurship dated April 25, 2017 was read out.

AEC President Mammad Musayev said that class of entrepreneurs play an important role in the process of self-survival and development of country that has chosen the path of market economy: “Steps taken to further develop entrepreneurship in the country are systematic and consistent. I think that, in the upcoming period Confederation will also do its best in order to achieve the targets set in Strategic Road Map”.

Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said during his speech that, celebration of "Entrepreneurs Day" established by the decree of the president is another example of the care and attention to the development of entrepreneurship in country and also appreciation of entrepreneurs for ensuring employment and job opportunities in socio-economic development of country.

Head of Economic Department of Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers Shahin Sadikhov said that in recent years, the business area has formed and developed enough in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Sattar Mehbaliyev noted that thought out policies as subjects of social partnership conducted in provision of social dialogue in Azerbaijan:” In order to strengthen our mutual cooperation and achieve our common goals we try to further strengthen our efforts.