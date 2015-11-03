"Baku Electronics" closes up two stores in Baku

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Closing up two household appliances stores of "Baku Electronics" Company operating in Baku planned.

Report was told by the employees of the chain stores.

According to the information, these are the stores located in Shuvalan Settlement and "Metropark" Shopping Center. Cause is shown as significant weakening of trade turnover of the chain.

But Shirali Alakbarov, Head of "Baku Electronics" Marketing Department said that the information is not true.