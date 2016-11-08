Baku Business Factory announces project vacancies in Coworking Center

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory business incubation center has announced the second project vacancies in the Coworking Center.

Report informs referring to the BBF, Coworking Center offers offices with various equipment for freelancers. Startups and freelancers can become a member of the center. The project is considered for individuals or groups with maximum 3 members.

Project members can take advantage of the office facilities as work desk, legal address, reception services, fixed phone, Internet, printer, scanner, meeting rooms, game rooms and kitchen. They can also take part in trainings, organized by BBF.

At present, the center covers several well-known projects, and they are working to build their businesses.

To get a space for business in the Coworking Center, applicants can fill (APPLY) in the official website of Baku Business Factory. The application will be reviewed by BBF Management Board; if the resume is approved, the applicant will be contacted.

According to the BBF, most important criterias to make selection will be: projects or individuals to work together with others in open-work space, projects to meet customer needs on well-defined single-purpose function (multi-functional projects will not be accepted), projects to meet customer needs on profit and benefit mechanism, innovative projects.

BBF doesn’t require any financial benefit from the selected projects and the only expectation of Baku Business Factory is to assist them to develop their own businesses and compete in the global marketplace.

The application deadline is on December 15, 2016.

Notably, Baku Business Factory (BBF) was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May, 2015. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development, at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.

For more information, please visit official website of BBF or contact the organization at (012 599 04 05/06).