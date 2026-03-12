Babayev: About 30% of consumer complaints in Azerbaijan linked to digital sector

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Around 30% of consumer protection complaints in Azerbaijan are related to digital interactions, Jafar Babayev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Oversight under the President of Azerbaijan, said at the forum "Consumers in the Modern Digital World: E-Commerce, Digital Services, and Security Issues" in Baku.

    According to Report, he noted that while the development of digital markets provides consumers with new opportunities, it also creates certain risks.

    "Among the most common issues are cases of digital fraud, illegal access to personal data, and harm to both consumers and the economy," Babayev said.

    According to him, analysis of complaints received by the agency from 2020 to the present shows that roughly one-third are linked to digital interactions.

    Azərbaycanda istehlakçı şikayətlərinin 30 %-i rəqəmsal sahə ilə bağlıdır
    Бабаев: Порядка 30% жалоб потребителей в Азербайджане связаны с цифровой сферой

