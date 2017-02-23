AzPromo opens office in Italy

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AzPromo) has opened an office in Italy.

Report was informed in Ministry of Economy, the office will work towards expanding ties between businessmen, supporting export of Azerbaijani products to Italian market, as well as attracting Italian investment funds to Azerbaijan economy.

Notably, AzPromo was established in 2003 to promote business and investment climate in Azerbaijan, to expand business ties between local and foreign entrepreneurs.

The fund plays an important part in expanding Azerbaijan’s export capacity, promoting our competitive products in foreign markets and attracting investments into non-oil sector.