AZPROMO discusses agricultural, tourism investment opportunities in regions

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) held discussions in Astara, Azerbaijan, with entrepreneurs and farmers on existing opportunities for the development of agriculture and tourism, as well as proposals for attracting investment in these sectors, Report informs, citing AZPROMO.

Participants were informed about ongoing efforts to promote exports and investments, access to foreign markets, and available support mechanisms. Agreements were reached to strengthen cooperation between relevant institutions and market participants.

The event also addressed topics such as government subsidies in the agricultural sector, phytosanitary requirements and control mechanisms for the production and export of plant-based products, services provided to entrepreneurs by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, and concessional loan and guarantee mechanisms offered by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABIF). Questions from entrepreneurs were answered during the session.

The meeting was organized by the Azerbaijan Exporters Club with support from AZPROMO and the Astara District Executive Power. It was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, ABIF, and KOBIA, along with nearly 40 farmers and entrepreneurs operating in fisheries, citrus farming, beekeeping, tea production, logistics, and tourism.