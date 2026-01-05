Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azexport portal secures first export order from California in 2026

    Business
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 17:43
    Azexport portal secures first export order from California in 2026

    Azexport, operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), has received its first export order from the US state of California in 2026, Report informs, citing CAERC.

    The agreement was reached during an online presentation and negotiations between the head of the Azexport portal, Ayhan Gadashov, and Alex Alshweng, the head of one of California's retail chains.

    Gadashov said the order mainly includes processed products made in Azerbaijan, confectionery goods, as well as a number of national culinary products. Work is currently underway on international certification, labeling in line with US requirements, and the organization of logistics and customs procedures. These steps are aimed at ensuring the stable and long-term entry of Azerbaijani products into the California market.

    Azexport promotes products of local producers in international markets and conducts digital advertising and marketing campaigns through online platforms. Registration and all services provided by the portal are free of charge for manufacturers.

    Azexport CAERC California export order
    "Azexport" Kaliforniyadan sifariş alıb
    Азербайджанская продукция выходит на рынок Калифорнии через портал Azexport

    Latest News

    11:22
    Photo

    Over 7000 LED lighting units installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    11:07

    Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch Strait

    Region
    10:52

    Regulator gives Azerbaijani banks 1 year to bring their capital in line with Basel III standards

    Finance
    10:42

    Ancient pottery vessels discovered in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad

    Culture
    10:40

    Hong Kong's key index rises to its highest level in 7 weeks

    Finance
    10:25

    Azerbaijan restricts meat imports from certain regions of Lebanon, Lithuania

    Health
    10:07

    Azeri Light oil price rises to $65.80 on global markets

    Energy
    10:03

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:56

    Flash floods in Indonesia's North Sulawesi kill 14, four still missing

    Other countries
    All News Feed