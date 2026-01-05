Azexport portal secures first export order from California in 2026

Azexport, operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), has received its first export order from the US state of California in 2026, Report informs, citing CAERC.

The agreement was reached during an online presentation and negotiations between the head of the Azexport portal, Ayhan Gadashov, and Alex Alshweng, the head of one of California's retail chains.

Gadashov said the order mainly includes processed products made in Azerbaijan, confectionery goods, as well as a number of national culinary products. Work is currently underway on international certification, labeling in line with US requirements, and the organization of logistics and customs procedures. These steps are aimed at ensuring the stable and long-term entry of Azerbaijani products into the California market.

Azexport promotes products of local producers in international markets and conducts digital advertising and marketing campaigns through online platforms. Registration and all services provided by the portal are free of charge for manufacturers.