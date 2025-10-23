Azerbaijani, Serbian agencies ink roadmap

A Roadmap has been signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Serbian Development Agency for the implementation of activities within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Report informs with reference to the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan that the signing took place during the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The Roadmap was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBIA, and Nikola Jankovic, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Serbian Development Agency.

It was emphasized at the meeting that currently 9 Serbian companies operate in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's leading construction companies are successfully implementing major highway projects in Serbia.

The co-chair of the Commission, Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev, noted during his speech at the meeting that there are extensive opportunities for the business environment in Azerbaijan, and particularly highlighted that the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as the new transport and logistics infrastructure formed within the framework of the Middle Corridor project connecting Asia with Europe, create great potential for investors.

He invited Serbian companies to actively participate in new projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani companies to expand cooperation in Serbia and the wider Balkan region.