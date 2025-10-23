Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijani, Serbian agencies ink roadmap

    Business
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 18:33
    Azerbaijani, Serbian agencies ink roadmap

    A Roadmap has been signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Serbian Development Agency for the implementation of activities within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding.

    Report informs with reference to the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan that the signing took place during the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

    The Roadmap was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBIA, and Nikola Jankovic, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Serbian Development Agency.

    It was emphasized at the meeting that currently 9 Serbian companies operate in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's leading construction companies are successfully implementing major highway projects in Serbia.

    The co-chair of the Commission, Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev, noted during his speech at the meeting that there are extensive opportunities for the business environment in Azerbaijan, and particularly highlighted that the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as the new transport and logistics infrastructure formed within the framework of the Middle Corridor project connecting Asia with Europe, create great potential for investors.

    He invited Serbian companies to actively participate in new projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani companies to expand cooperation in Serbia and the wider Balkan region.

    Serbia KOBIA Sahil Babayev Orkhan Mammadov
    KOBİA ilə Serbiya İnkişaf Agentliyi arasında Yol Xəritəsi imzalanıb
    Подписана Дорожная карта между KOBİA и Агентством развития Сербии

    Latest News

    19:02
    Photo

    Belgrade hosts 9th session of joint Azerbaijan-Serbia commission and business forum

    Business
    18:51

    Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council's first meeting may be held by end of 2025

    Business
    18:33

    Azerbaijani, Serbian agencies ink roadmap

    Business
    18:21

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

    Other countries
    18:10

    SOFAZ invested about $73M in Serbia

    Finance
    18:01

    US President Donald Trump says he intends to visit Gaza

    Other countries
    17:46
    Photo

    Leaders of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish defense universities meet in Gori

    Military
    17:38

    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    AIC
    All News Feed