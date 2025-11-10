Azerbaijani-Ethiopian business forum to be held in Addis Ababa

A business mission is planned from Azerbaijan to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, from November 23 to 29, Report informs referring to AFAZ (Africa Azerbaijan Cooperation).

The mission will include an Azerbaijani-Ethiopian business forum, B2B and B2G meetings, and a tour of industrial parks and manufacturing facilities.

In addition, meetings are planned at MUSIAD Ethiopia, the MESOB center (analogous to ASAN Xidmet), local government agencies, the Chamber of Commerce, and other trade associations.

The main goal of the mission is to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, create new partnerships, and discuss opportunities for Azerbaijani businesses to expand their reach into the African market.

Last November, during a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and a delegation led by Ethiopian State Minister Aklilu Tadesse, the importance of realizing the potential for economic cooperation between the countries was discussed, and partnership opportunities in trade, investment, and green energy were explored.

The parties discussed leveraging Azerbaijan's experience in industrial parks and expanding cooperation between business circles. They also emphasized the need to expand the legal framework to facilitate the development of relations, organize business events involving businesses, and exchange experiences in areas of mutual interest.