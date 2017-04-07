 Top
    Azerbaijani company wins tender for asphalt plant construction in Truskavets

    AKKORD will also take part in construction of roads on the territory of Western Ukraine

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani company AKKORD won a tender for the construction of an asphalt plant in Ukraine's Truskavets.

    Report informs, the city mayor Andrei Kulchinsky told reporters.

    The Azerbaijani company will participate in the construction of an asphalt plant in Truskavets and highways, in particular, in the territory of western Ukraine", A. Kulchinsky said.

    He stressed that at the moment there are negotiations on the implementation of construction, both individual and joint participation of the Azerbaijani company in the proposed projects. "Today we are considering various variants of AKKORD's participation," he added.

