Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-born Russian citizen, president of "Lukoil" Vagit Alekperov ranks 104th among world's richest 500 people with net worth of 11.4 bln USD.

Report informs citing the BBC, it is shown in Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"Microsoft" founder Bill Gates in top of the list with 85.56 bln USD. He followed by Warren Baffett with 78,9 bln USD and Mexican telecom tycoonCarlos Slim with 53 bln USD.